DeSantis Pushes Property Tax Overhaul as Local Governments Brace for Impact

According to Mower, the proposal would raise Florida’s homestead exemption from its current level to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028. Beyond that, the language appears to leave the door open for lawmakers to potentially move toward a full property tax exemption in future years, though Mower noted the specifics remain unclear.

“One of the big questions is what happens after that,” Mower explained. “It sounds like the legislature can do a full exemption, but it’s not entirely clear whether the proposal requires that.”

The plan also includes a state trust fund designed to help local governments offset the financial fallout from reduced property tax collections. That aspect of the proposal is already raising concerns among city leaders who rely heavily on property tax revenue to fund essential services. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned that property taxes currently help pay for critical operations including police, fire services, and schools, adding that many municipalities could face severe financial strain if that revenue disappears.

Mower said another unanswered question is how the state would decide which local programs deserve financial support. While DeSantis suggested grants would prioritize universally supported services like public safety and education, there’s little clarity on whether infrastructure, emergency management, stormwater systems, or road projects would qualify for assistance.

Lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue during a special session after completing the state budget. Mower noted that Senate President Ben Albritton has already expressed support for the proposal, giving it significant momentum in the Republican-controlled legislature. Still, passing the amendment would require support from 60% of both lawmakers and Florida voters in the next election.

For now, the proposal remains one of the most closely watched and potentially consequential tax debates in Florida politics, and there are still plenty of details left to hammer out.

Listen to the full conversation for more on the political hurdles ahead and why some Florida lawmakers are already warning about unintended consequences that could reshape local government services statewide.