Trump's Got Jokes: Top 5 Funny Moments from The Villages Event

President Donald Trump struck a playful tone during a rally in The Villages on Friday, targeting senior voters with humor and high energy. At one point, the 79-year-old president joked, “I’m a much younger man than you,” drawing laughs as he leaned into the crowd’s demographic while insisting he could still relate.
The lighthearted moment set the tone for an event that blended politics with entertainment, capped by an appearance from television personality Dr. Phil McGraw. He drew one of the biggest laughs of the day with a joke about the retirement community’s party reputation, calling residents “crazy partiers” as the crowd reacted enthusiastically.
Trump also touched on a range of other topics, from his cognitive test claims to poking fun at Dr. Oz and his friend who is taking 'the fat shot.'
Listen to The Ryan Gorman Show podcast for the Top 5 moments from Trump's rally at The Villages.