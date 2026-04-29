Florida House Advances Redistricting Map Amid Protest by Rep. Angie Nixon

Still, Schorsch cautioned that the strategy could backfire. Some analysts believe the map could amount to a “dummymander” - a gerrymander that unintentionally creates opportunities for the opposing party. “There’s a lot of people throwing that term around,” he said, noting that under certain political conditions, Democrats could regain several seats despite the aggressive redraw.

Schorsch also questioned the legal foundation behind the effort, pointing to potential conflicts with Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment and the federal Voting Rights Act. He described the situation as “constitutional law 101,” predicting immediate legal challenges following legislative approval. One lingering question, he added, is why similar logic isn’t being applied to redraw state legislative districts—a discrepancy that could raise further scrutiny.

For more insight into the political strategy, legal risks, and one surprising moment Schorsch hinted at during the conversation, be sure to listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show.