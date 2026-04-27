Florida Special Session Targets Redistricting Ahead of Midterms

Florida lawmakers are heading into a high-stakes special session in Tallahassee, with redistricting efforts expected to dominate the agenda. The move comes amid a broader national push by Republicans and Democrats alike to reshape congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections, where control of Congress remains tightly contested.
According to Southeast Politics publisher Janelle Irwin Taylor during a segment on The Ryan Gorman Show, the effort is being driven in part by President Donald Trump and supported by Governor Ron DeSantis. The goal: potentially redraw district lines in a way that could create between two and five additional Republican-leaning seats. A proposed map has now been released showing Republicans could gain as many as four additional GOP-leaning seats, offering the first concrete look at how aggressive the effort may be.
The strategy carries both opportunity and risk. While Republicans hold a narrow majority in Congress, recent special elections and historical trends suggest midterm dynamics could favor Democrats. Redrawing districts may force incumbent Republicans into unfamiliar territory, potentially opening the door for unexpected Democratic wins, even in areas with a voter registration advantage for the GOP.
Legal challenges are all but certain. Critics point to Florida’s Fair Districts amendment, which prohibits drawing maps for partisan gain. Lawmakers are expected to argue the changes are necessary due to evolving interpretations of the Voting Rights Act, framing the effort as a legal adjustment rather than political maneuvering. Still, the more aggressive the map, the more difficult it may be to defend in court.
Beyond redistricting, the session could also touch on issues like an AI Bill of Rights and medical freedom legislation, though those topics are likely to take a back seat. With additional special sessions anticipated later this year, this first round sets the tone for what could be a pivotal period in Florida politics.
For more on how these proposed maps could reshape Florida’s political landscape—and the surprising scenario that could flip the strategy on its head—listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show.