DeSantis Emerges as Factor in Rays Stadium Negotiations

The future of a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium is still up in the air, with negotiations shifting and no clear agreement in place. During opening day at Tropicana Field, key political figures from across the region gathered, highlighting just how many moving parts remain in the process.

During a segment on The Ryan Gorman Show, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch described the situation as constantly changing, noting that while a vote could come as soon as May, support is not locked in. The Rays are believed to need a 4 to 3 vote from the county commission, but Schorsch said that level of backing is not there yet. One commissioner even pushed back on claims that conversations were happening behind the scenes, adding to the uncertainty.