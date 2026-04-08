Crist & Buckhorn Stockpile Cash Ahead of Possible Mayoral Races

Two of the biggest names in Tampa Bay politics are preparing for separate high profile campaigns across the bay. Former Governor Charlie Crist is eyeing a possible run for mayor of St. Petersburg, while former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is gearing up for another bid for that office.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch told The Ryan Gorman Show both candidates have brought in roughly $500,000 per quarter. If that pace continues, each could have around $2 million by the summer.
Crist, who has held several high profile roles including governor and congressman, appears increasingly likely to enter the race. His campaign activity slowed briefly following the recent death of his mother, but momentum is picking back up. Buckhorn, who previously served as Tampa mayor, is also building a strong financial base.
The early fundraising success suggests that Democratic donors are still engaged and willing to support familiar candidates. Schorsch noted that despite new faces entering politics, established figures like Crist and Buckhorn are currently leading the fundraising landscape among Florida Democrats.
While they are not running against each other, their campaigns reflect a broader trend within the Democratic Party. In recent elections, more moderate and well known candidates have found success, and party leaders may be leaning on that same approach heading into 2026.
For now, the race is still taking shape. But with millions of dollars already flowing in, and two recognizable names at the center, both Tampa and St. Petersburg’s next mayoral contests are already drawing serious attention.
Listen to the full episode on The Ryan Gorman Show for more on how this race could reshape local politics, including a revealing detail about who else may jump in.