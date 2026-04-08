Crist & Buckhorn Stockpile Cash Ahead of Possible Mayoral Races

Crist, who has held several high profile roles including governor and congressman, appears increasingly likely to enter the race. His campaign activity slowed briefly following the recent death of his mother, but momentum is picking back up. Buckhorn, who previously served as Tampa mayor, is also building a strong financial base.

The early fundraising success suggests that Democratic donors are still engaged and willing to support familiar candidates. Schorsch noted that despite new faces entering politics, established figures like Crist and Buckhorn are currently leading the fundraising landscape among Florida Democrats.

While they are not running against each other, their campaigns reflect a broader trend within the Democratic Party. In recent elections, more moderate and well known candidates have found success, and party leaders may be leaning on that same approach heading into 2026.