Bryan Stern Breaks Down What Media Missed in Iran Pilot Rescue

Bryan Stern, founder of the Florida-based nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue, says key parts of the recent rescue mission in Iran are being overlooked. A multiple-tour combat veteran, 9/11 first responder, and Purple Heart recipient, Stern joined The Ryan Gorman Show to share his unique perspective. Drawing on hundreds of missions in hostile environments, he pointed to three major takeaways that deserve more attention.
First, deception. While most coverage has focused on intelligence and the rescue itself, Stern says misdirection is just as critical. “The deception piece is so, so, so important,” he explained, especially when operating deep inside a country like Iran. It is a core part of these missions, but often gets overlooked.
Second, the resilience of the rescued colonel. Stern pointed out this was not a young pilot straight out of a movie. It was a senior officer, likely in his 40s, injured and still able to evade capture while navigating rugged terrain. He called it a “real testament to fortitude,” and says that detail deserves more attention.
Third, the ability to adapt when things go wrong. When exfiltration aircraft were lost, the mission could have fallen apart. Instead, forces adjusted and still got the job done. Stern says that is the reality of these operations. “Not once have we executed a plan A,” he noted, emphasizing how critical backup plans are.
Stern added that this mission also highlights a shift back to more complex, high-risk environments. Unlike past conflicts, Iran presents a serious, capable adversary, making the success even more notable.
To hear more of Stern’s insight, and one surprising detail about why getting out can be even harder than getting in, check out the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show.