5 Stunning Artemis II Moon Photos

NASA’s Artemis II mission has been delivering some incredible moments, and these images taken by the crew on April 6, 2026, are absolutely stunning.

As astronauts looped around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, they documented everything from ancient impact scars to a rare solar eclipse you simply can’t see from Earth. They also took a moment to leave their own mark, naming two previously unnamed craters in a quiet but meaningful tribute.

Here’s a closer look at what they captured.