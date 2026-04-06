Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Memorial Tour to Stop in Land O’Lakes and Sarasota

A piece of steel recovered from the World Trade Center is set to arrive in the Tampa Bay area as part of a nationwide effort to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is leading the Steel Across America tour, which will travel more than 10,000 miles and visit dozens of cities to honor those who lost their lives and remind Americans of the importance of remembering that day.
Brad Blakeman, who worked closely with President George W. Bush at the White House during the attacks, shared his experience on The Ryan Gorman Show. He described how quickly events unfolded as reports came in about the first plane, followed by confirmation of a second strike. Blakeman recalled how staff members "all watched in real time," as the attacks unfolded, and noted that communication systems at the time “did not work as planned.” He continued by explaining how his nephew died on 9/11, which has contributed to his dedication to preserving the memory of those lost in the attacks.
Blakeman now supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit created in memory of firefighter Stephen Siller. After finishing his shift on 9/11, Siller heard of the attacks and made his way through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to help others, ultimately giving his life. His sacrifice remains central to the foundation’s mission to serve first responders, veterans, and their families.
Over the years, the organization has paid off home loans for families who lost loved ones in the line of duty and built specially designed homes for those with serious injuries. They have also taken on the issue of veteran homelessness by creating housing communities with support services. The group continues to expand on its mission, creating new programs that help provide education for children of the families they serve.
The Steel Across America tour is designed to reach people who did not live through 9/11 and may not fully understand its impact. A 25 foot beam recovered from the South Tower will be transported across the country as part of the effort.
The tour will stop in Land O’Lakes on May 17th at Let Us Do Good Village, a Tunnel to Towers community that provides mortgage free homes for families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and injured veterans. During the visit, the steel will be presented to community members, local law enforcement, and families connected to the foundation.
The tour will then head to Sarasota on May 19th, stopping at Emma E. Booker Elementary School, which is the same school President George W. Bush was visiting when he was first told the country was under attack.
Visitors at both stops will have the chance to see the steel up close, hear firsthand stories from people who experienced 9/11, and take part in community events connected to the program. Blakeman said the goal is to make sure future generations understand what happened and why it still matters.
To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and to support their mission, visit T2T.org.
For more from Brad Blakeman, including a closer look at what it was like inside the White House during those critical hours, listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show.