Mar-a-Lago Blues: Trump Approval Sinks in Home County

That’s a notable shift in a county closely associated with Trump, and it could carry broader political implications. While Congressman Byron Donalds currently leads the Republican primary field by a wide margin, his close alignment with Trump could become a vulnerability if those negative sentiments continue to grow.

Irwin Taylor emphasized that, at least for now, there’s no clear evidence that Trump’s declining numbers in Palm Beach are dragging down Donalds’ campaign. The congressman still holds a commanding lead in polling, topping 40%, while other candidates lag far behind in single digits.

Still, with global tensions rising, gas prices climbing, and voter frustration building, the political environment remains volatile. If dissatisfaction with Trump deepens, especially in key Florida regions, it could begin to influence down-ballot races, including the high-profile battle for governor.

Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more insight, including how this poll ties into a recent special election upset that could signal a bigger trend.