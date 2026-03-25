Rays Ownership Criticized Over Silence on Stadium Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays’ ongoing search for a new stadium is drawing increased scrutiny, as questions about financing, transparency, and leadership communication continue to mount. During a recent appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, Tampa Bay Business Journal Editor-at-Large Ashley Kritzer outlined growing concerns over the team’s approach—particularly as community engagement sessions fail to deliver concrete answers.

While the Rays have hosted public meetings to gather input, Kritzer noted a central issue: a lack of clarity around the financial burden for taxpayers. “What are we doing?” she asked, pointing to the team’s aggressive timeline to open a new ballpark by 2029 without clearly outlining how the deal would be funded. With estimates suggesting more than $1 billion could be required from local sources, skepticism across the Tampa Bay community appears to be intensifying.