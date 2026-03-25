Rays Ownership Criticized Over Silence on Stadium Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays’ ongoing search for a new stadium is drawing increased scrutiny, as questions about financing, transparency, and leadership communication continue to mount. During a recent appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, Tampa Bay Business Journal Editor-at-Large Ashley Kritzer outlined growing concerns over the team’s approach—particularly as community engagement sessions fail to deliver concrete answers.
While the Rays have hosted public meetings to gather input, Kritzer noted a central issue: a lack of clarity around the financial burden for taxpayers. “What are we doing?” she asked, pointing to the team’s aggressive timeline to open a new ballpark by 2029 without clearly outlining how the deal would be funded. With estimates suggesting more than $1 billion could be required from local sources, skepticism across the Tampa Bay community appears to be intensifying.
That skepticism has only been fueled by what Kritzer described as a puzzling lack of public engagement from new owner Patrick Zalupski. In one notable moment, Zalupski declined to answer questions from a reporter at a recent Valspar Championship event—laughing off the request despite being followed throughout the day. Kritzer called the interaction “mystifying,” adding that even a brief, confident statement could have helped build public trust.
Behind the scenes, progress on a financing plan also appears to be slowing. A previously discussed April 1 vote by Hillsborough County commissioners is now expected to be delayed until at least mid-April, as officials wait on additional information from the Rays organization. At the same time, critics are questioning the urgency of the timeline, especially given recent renovations to Tropicana Field that could serve as a temporary solution.
With multiple moving parts—including separate redevelopment plans for the Tropicana Field site—local leaders, developers, and residents are left waiting for clearer direction. And as public feedback continues to trend negative, the pressure is building for Rays leadership to more clearly define both their vision and their financial expectations.
For more insight into the future of the Rays, including a revealing behind-the-scenes comparison to how similar deals have played out in other Florida cities, listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show.