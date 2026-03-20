Why Florida Gas Prices Are Higher Than the National Average

Florida has been hit particularly hard compared to other states, largely due to its exposure to global fuel markets. Fuel shipments arriving at ports like Tampa and Port Everglades can easily be redirected overseas, especially as U.S. fuel exports increase. At the same time, countries like China are scaling back refinery output, further straining supply and putting upward pressure on prices along coastal regions like Florida.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have surged even higher, topping $5 per gallon across the state. De Haan noted that tight inventories—driven in part by increased winter demand and reduced production—are fueling the spike. Because diesel powers much of the economy, from trucking to agriculture, the impact could extend well beyond the gas pump.

Looking ahead, De Haan says the situation may not stabilize anytime soon. As long as disruptions in key global shipping routes continue, prices are expected to remain elevated for weeks, if not months. Each day of disruption, he warned, could translate into a longer recovery period for supply chains.