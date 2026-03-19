Senator Rick Scott Defends Iran Strikes, Urges Passage of SAVE Act

Senator Rick Scott covered a wide range of national and international issues during a recent appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, offering strong support for Israel’s latest military actions and weighing in on contentious debates unfolding in Washington.

Responding to reports that Israel targeted high-ranking Iranian officials, Scott framed the situation as a matter of national security. “It’s either they get killed or they’re going to eventually figure out how to kill us,” he said, pointing to Iran’s long-standing hostility toward the United States and its allies. Scott credited President Donald Trump’s policies with helping to deter threats, emphasizing that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities remains critical.