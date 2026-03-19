Senator Rick Scott Defends Iran Strikes, Urges Passage of SAVE Act

Senator Rick Scott covered a wide range of national and international issues during a recent appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show, offering strong support for Israel’s latest military actions and weighing in on contentious debates unfolding in Washington.
Responding to reports that Israel targeted high-ranking Iranian officials, Scott framed the situation as a matter of national security. “It’s either they get killed or they’re going to eventually figure out how to kill us,” he said, pointing to Iran’s long-standing hostility toward the United States and its allies. Scott credited President Donald Trump’s policies with helping to deter threats, emphasizing that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities remains critical.
Back in Washington, Scott addressed the stalled SAVE Act, a Republican-backed bill focused on election security. The legislation would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and identification at the polls. Scott described the measure as “very, very popular,” arguing that public support spans party lines nationwide. However, he claimed resistance among Senate Democrats stems from political concerns about future election outcomes.
The senator also touched on potential changes to mail-in voting under the proposal, noting Florida’s system as a model. He suggested reforms could target states that automatically distribute ballots, which he argued increases the risk of fraud. Still, Scott acknowledged that amendments are likely as negotiations continue.
On the issue of Homeland Security funding, Scott placed blame squarely on Democrats amid an ongoing standoff. He argued that disagreements center on immigration enforcement, particularly the role of ICE in removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records. “This is wrong,” Scott said of the funding impasse, highlighting that some federal workers, including Coast Guard members and TSA agents, are affected by the disruption.
Scott also briefly highlighted opportunities for students interested in military service, referencing the congressional nomination process for appointment to four U.S. Service Academies—the Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy. Interested applicants can find more information on Sen. Rick Scott’s official Senate Website.
As debates over foreign policy, election integrity, and immigration continue to intensify, Scott made clear where he stands—but one moment from the conversation about how these battles could reshape the upcoming election cycle stood out and is worth hearing in full.
Listen to the full segment on The Ryan Gorman Show for more insights, including Scott’s candid remarks on what’s next in the Senate.