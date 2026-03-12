Florida Attorney General Threatens Tampa Mayor Over Immigration Policy

A dispute between Florida’s top law enforcement official and Tampa’s mayor is escalating over how local police handle immigration issues. In a post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he sent a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warning the state could take action if the city does not change its policy regarding cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The concern centers on a Tampa Police Department policy that restricts officers from asking crime victims and witnesses about their immigration status. The rule is designed to encourage people—regardless of legal status—to report crimes without fear of detention or deportation. According to the attorney general, that approach could conflict with the state’s efforts to assist federal authorities with immigration enforcement.