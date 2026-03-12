Florida Attorney General Threatens Tampa Mayor Over Immigration Policy

A dispute between Florida’s top law enforcement official and Tampa’s mayor is escalating over how local police handle immigration issues. In a post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he sent a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warning the state could take action if the city does not change its policy regarding cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
The concern centers on a Tampa Police Department policy that restricts officers from asking crime victims and witnesses about their immigration status. The rule is designed to encourage people—regardless of legal status—to report crimes without fear of detention or deportation. According to the attorney general, that approach could conflict with the state’s efforts to assist federal authorities with immigration enforcement.
Under the current policy, Tampa police avoid broad immigration enforcement actions and focus instead on local law enforcement duties. City leaders argue the policy improves public safety by ensuring victims and witnesses are willing to cooperate with police. On The Ryan Gorman Show, host Ryan Gorman questioned the logic behind changing the policy, arguing it could discourage crime reporting. “You think people are going to cooperate?” Gorman said. “You think that’s going to make the community safer?”
The attorney general has reportedly given the mayor until March 31 to change the policy or face potential action from the state, which could ultimately lead to Castor's removal. However, as discussed during the show, only Governor Ron DeSantis—not the attorney general—has the authority to remove a mayor from office.
Tampa officials say they are reviewing the concerns raised in the letter while noting the city already works with federal immigration authorities through the 287(g) program. Whether the dispute escalates into a legal or political battle between state and local government remains to be seen.
The conversation didn’t stop there—the hosts also raised a controversial question about whether immigration enforcement policies could unintentionally make communities less safe. Hear the full debate on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast.