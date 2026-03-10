Florida Gas Prices Rising, GasBuddy Analyst Explains Why

Gas Prices Climbing Across Florida

Drivers across Florida are seeing gas prices rise quickly this week as volatility in global oil markets sends shockwaves through fuel costs statewide.

According to GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan, prices have been climbing in rapid succession — a pattern that is happening across much of Florida as stations move their prices upward together.

"It's been pretty fast and furious," De Haan said during an appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show. "That's now the fifth jump in the last week."

Tampa Shows How Quickly Prices Are Moving

The pace of the increases can be clearly seen in the Tampa Bay area, where prices have surged through several tiers in just days. De Haan noted that stations moved from about $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, then $3.49, $3.59, and now around $3.79 at many locations.

Because Florida operates as a price‑cycling state, similar patterns are appearing across other major metro areas like Orlando and South Florida, with many stations moving prices upward at roughly the same time.

That means drivers who find noticeably cheaper gas — for example in the mid‑$3.30 range — may want to fill up quickly before stations adjust their prices.