Even without tax changes, the math around stadium funding remains challenging. Recent analyses of potential revenue sources in Hillsborough County suggest the county could still fall tens of millions of dollars short annually when trying to finance its share of a stadium. Kritzer said concerns about whether Hillsborough has the financial capacity to support a deal have existed for nearly a decade, dating back to early discussions about the Rays exploring sites outside St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Rays ownership continues efforts to build public support for a potential stadium at the Hillsborough Community College campus site. The team recently held a community listening session and released new renderings showing what redevelopment around the stadium could look like. While visually appealing projects can help generate excitement, Kritzer said public skepticism toward glossy renderings has grown over time, with many residents waiting to see “shovels in the ground” before getting too invested.

An upcoming economic impact study expected in the coming weeks could provide more clarity on the project’s potential costs and benefits. Ultimately, however, the biggest hurdle may be political support — particularly within the Hillsborough County Commission, which would likely shoulder the largest portion of the public funding.