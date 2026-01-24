'Such a Racket': Florida's Property Insurance Profit Scheme Explained

A Florida House committee has advanced a bill designed to crack down on a controversial practice that allows property insurance companies to divert profits to affiliated businesses, effectively skirting state oversight and contributing to rising homeowner costs.

As reported by Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau, the bill seeks to close a loophole that insurers have used to shift money to sister companies by overcharging for services like claims handling and policy writing. "You could have an insurance company with zero employees technically," Mower explained on The Ryan Gorman Show, "and yet be paying a sister company for services at inflated rates." These affiliates, largely unregulated, have reportedly earned billions while the parent insurance companies claimed massive losses.