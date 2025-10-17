Charges Dropped in Trooper Case, the Dog Abandoned During Hurricane Milton

Despite the decision, the case sparked meaningful change. Trooper — the dog rescued from rising floodwaters off Bruce B. Downs Boulevard — has since been adopted into a loving home in Parkland, Florida. His story also inspired “Trooper’s Law,” which now makes it a third-degree felony to abandon a restrained pet during a natural disaster. Offenders can face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“The case stirs many emotions and ethical questions,” the State Attorney’s Office said, “but Trooper’s story has led to real, positive change.” Trooper now lives happily with his new family — and even found a best friend in Dallas, their Miniature Bull Terrier rescue.

