Paul Renner Pledges Leadership and Reform in Florida Governor Bid

Paul Renner Talks Insurance Reform, Immigration, and GOP Leadership in Florida Governor Bid
During an interview on The Ryan Gorman Show, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner laid out his vision as he campaigns for the Republican nomination for governor. Renner, who served in the legislature alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, emphasized leadership experience and consumer-focused policies as central to his platform.
"People are looking at leadership and they're looking at who's going to solve tomorrow's problems," Renner said. He praised Governor DeSantis's tenure and framed his own candidacy as a continuation of that conservative legacy, promising to be a results-driven leader with a proven track record. "You have to look at who solved the problems of yesterday," he added.
Tackling Florida's affordability crisis, Renner cited skyrocketing property insurance and tax costs as top concerns. As House Speaker, he pushed reforms aimed at curbing litigation abuse and holding insurers accountable. "Insurance companies have to be as good at paying out claims as they are at taking premiums," Renner said, highlighting legislation that increased penalties for bad practices and allowed for faster claims processing through consumer-friendly tech solutions.
Renner also weighed in on the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center, defending the high-cost facility as a necessary response to illegal immigration. While he acknowledged the hefty price tag, he stressed the broader costs of unchecked immigration, from human trafficking to strain on public services. "If that was the only way possible, then I would do it. We needed the space," he noted, adding that future decisions under his leadership would aim for more cost-effective solutions.
When asked about the political dynamics of the race, Renner remained diplomatic. Despite Governor DeSantis not endorsing him and former President Trump backing rival Byron Donalds, Renner expressed confidence. "I think the governor will come on board at some point because you can't separate his legacy from what I did as speaker," he said. Positioning himself as a unifier, Renner pointed to his military background and legislative achievements as the foundation for a governorship that could continue DeSantis's legacy while collaborating with a potential Trump administration.
Renner concluded with a clear message: "People want someone with experience who's delivered results to fix the problems of tomorrow. That's me."
To hear more from Paul Renner, including his take on GOP rivalries and the next big issue Florida could face, listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show now.