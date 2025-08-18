Florida GOP Pulls 'Deport Depot' Merch After Home Depot Objection
The Florida Republican Party is backtracking after launching controversial "Deport Depot" merchandise that mimicked the Home Depot logo, sparking backlash and a takedown request from the home improvement giant. The merch, meant to capitalize on Governor Ron DeSantis' recently proposed immigration detention center in North Florida, featured an orange square with stencil lettering closely resembling Home Depot's iconic branding.
"It looked exactly like Home Depot's logo. That was the whole point," said Ryan Gorman on his radio show, highlighting the visual mimicry that led to Home Depot's swift objection. Despite initial defenses from Florida GOP Chair Evan Power, who claimed the design had been legally vetted, the party quickly pulled the items from its online store after Home Depot made it clear the use was unauthorized.
Adding another layer to the controversy, critics found it ironic that Home Depot, known for its conservative-leaning leadership and tolerance for day laborers congregating in its parking lots, would object to anti-immigration-themed merch. Janelle Irwin Taylor, publisher of Southeast Politics, noted the tension, especially given past ICE raids at Home Depot locations and the company's desire to remain apolitical.
The merchandise was part of a broader GOP strategy of shock marketing and fundraising, similar to nicknames like "Alligator Alcatraz" for another Florida detention site. Yet not everyone in the immigration enforcement community is on board. Tom Homan, President Trump's Border Czar and a hardliner on immigration, publicly criticized the branding, warning that such names and tactics could endanger agents and diminish the seriousness of their work.
Ultimately, the segment raises questions about the optics and priorities behind Florida's immigration initiatives, particularly when contrasting the $6 million repurposing of a correctional facility with the $450 million price tag for "Alligator Alcatraz." As Gorman put it, "Don’t tout Florida frugality and then go run up a bill like that."
