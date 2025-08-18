Florida GOP Pulls 'Deport Depot' Merch After Home Depot Objection

Adding another layer to the controversy, critics found it ironic that Home Depot, known for its conservative-leaning leadership and tolerance for day laborers congregating in its parking lots, would object to anti-immigration-themed merch. Janelle Irwin Taylor, publisher of Southeast Politics, noted the tension, especially given past ICE raids at Home Depot locations and the company's desire to remain apolitical.

The merchandise was part of a broader GOP strategy of shock marketing and fundraising, similar to nicknames like "Alligator Alcatraz" for another Florida detention site. Yet not everyone in the immigration enforcement community is on board. Tom Homan, President Trump's Border Czar and a hardliner on immigration, publicly criticized the branding, warning that such names and tactics could endanger agents and diminish the seriousness of their work.

Ultimately, the segment raises questions about the optics and priorities behind Florida's immigration initiatives, particularly when contrasting the $6 million repurposing of a correctional facility with the $450 million price tag for "Alligator Alcatraz." As Gorman put it, "Don’t tout Florida frugality and then go run up a bill like that."