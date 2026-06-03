Property Tax Relief or Bigger Problems? Florida Amendment Faces Scrutiny

Brandes pushed back on the notion that local governments could simply absorb the loss by cutting wasteful spending. While acknowledging that some inefficiencies exist in government budgets, he said the vast majority of property tax revenue funds essential services including schools, police departments, fire rescue operations, transportation projects, road maintenance, and code enforcement. According to Brandes, the proposed changes represent far more than trimming excess spending and could force communities to make difficult decisions about core services.

The debate comes as state leaders point to substantial increases in property tax collections over recent years. Brandes argued those increases are often taken out of context, noting that population growth and inflation have significantly increased the cost of providing public services. Cities and counties have had to hire additional personnel, expand infrastructure, and absorb higher operating costs, making simple comparisons to pre-pandemic budgets misleading. He also warned that smaller counties with limited tax bases could face particularly severe challenges if the amendment passes.