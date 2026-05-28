Congressman Gus Bilirakis Pushes to Keep AM Radio in Every Vehicle

Gorman backed up the congressman’s concerns by pointing to Florida’s recent hurricane seasons, explaining how AM radio stations become lifelines before, during, and after major storms. He noted that listeners flood stations with calls seeking evacuation information, emergency updates, and recovery resources when power outages knock out television and internet access. Bilirakis echoed that point, saying people often turn to their car radios when “all else fails.”

The legislation appears to have strong bipartisan support. Bilirakis said the bill passed committee by a 49-1 vote and has now been inserted into a broader surface transportation package, increasing its chances of becoming law. He also noted that similar legislation is moving through the Senate with support from Senator Ted Cruz.

Before wrapping up the interview, Bilirakis encouraged listeners to contact their representatives and senators to push the legislation across the finish line. And while the debate centers on technology and transportation, the congressman made clear he sees the issue as fundamentally about public safety, especially in hurricane-prone states like Florida.

Listen to the full conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast for more on why lawmakers believe AM radio remains one of the country’s most reliable emergency communication tools.