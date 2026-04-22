Florida’s Growth Slows as Middle Class Gets Priced Out

Florida’s long-standing reputation as an affordable place to live is starting to slip, and a new report from The Wall Street Journal's Arian Campo-Flores helps explain why. Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, Campo-Flores described a noticeable shift in the state’s growth: after a surge of new residents during the pandemic, Florida is now seeing more working-age people leave, largely due to rising costs. At the same time, fewer newcomers are arriving, bringing net migration, once a key engine of the state’s economy, to a near standstill.

The biggest pressure point is housing. Home prices surged during the pandemic as wealthier buyers relocated to Florida, driving costs far beyond what many middle-class families can afford. Property taxes have also increased, and insurance premiums have spiked due to hurricane risks and broader industry challenges. While expenses have climbed rapidly, wages in Florida have not kept pace, creating a widening gap that is forcing many residents to reconsider staying in the state.