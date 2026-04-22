Florida’s Growth Slows as Middle Class Gets Priced Out

Florida’s long-standing reputation as an affordable place to live is starting to slip, and a new report from The Wall Street Journal's Arian Campo-Flores helps explain why. Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, Campo-Flores described a noticeable shift in the state’s growth: after a surge of new residents during the pandemic, Florida is now seeing more working-age people leave, largely due to rising costs. At the same time, fewer newcomers are arriving, bringing net migration, once a key engine of the state’s economy, to a near standstill.
The biggest pressure point is housing. Home prices surged during the pandemic as wealthier buyers relocated to Florida, driving costs far beyond what many middle-class families can afford. Property taxes have also increased, and insurance premiums have spiked due to hurricane risks and broader industry challenges. While expenses have climbed rapidly, wages in Florida have not kept pace, creating a widening gap that is forcing many residents to reconsider staying in the state.
Inflation has compounded the problem. During the recent nationwide surge, parts of Florida experienced even higher inflation than the national average, hitting everyday expenses harder. That’s been especially difficult for workers in service-sector jobs, which make up a large share of the state’s workforce but often don’t offer high pay. The result is a growing affordability crisis that is disproportionately impacting middle-class households.
The shift could have long-term consequences for Florida’s economy, which has historically relied on steady population growth to fuel development and business expansion. While efforts are underway to attract higher-paying industries and diversify beyond growth-driven sectors, Campo-Flores warned that time is a factor if these trends continue.
Want more insight? The full conversation reveals a surprising turning point in Florida’s population growth, and what it could mean for the state’s future. Listen to The Ryan Gorman Show podcast for more.