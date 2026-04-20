The Cheapest Day to Fill Up Your Gas Tank in Florida

And gas prices are just one piece of the puzzle. National correspondent Rory O’Neill explained that the ripple effects of the conflict are showing up in other areas of everyday life. Fertilizer costs are rising, which could lead to smaller crop yields and higher grocery bills. At the same time, elevated diesel prices are making it more expensive to transport food, adding another layer to inflation concerns for consumers.

There are also signs of pressure in other industries. Beef prices have surged roughly 16% over the past year due to supply challenges, and even the alcohol market is seeing shifts tied to trade tensions and changing consumer habits. Altogether, it paints a picture of an economy where global events are quietly shaping what Americans pay for everything from gas to groceries.

For now, the takeaway is simple: if you’re looking to save at the pump, Sunday is your best bet. With global uncertainty still in play, that small weekly strategy could make a bigger difference in the months ahead.

Listen to the full episode of The Ryan Gorman Show for more insight, including one surprising factor that could push gas prices even higher in the weeks to come.