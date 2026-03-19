Iran Retaliates After Israeli Strike on Key Oil Facility

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has entered a volatile new phase, with both sides now targeting critical energy infrastructure in a move that could have far-reaching global consequences. During a recent segment on The Ryan Gorman Show, ABC News correspondent Jordana Miller reported that Israeli forces struck a major Iranian oil asset, signaling a strategic shift aimed at increasing economic and military pressure on Tehran.
According to Miller, Iran quickly retaliated by targeting energy sites across the region, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas facility, with additional strikes reported near Saudi Arabia. “It seems to be a new phase where the Israelis are going after oil infrastructure,” Miller explained, noting that the escalation has already impacted global markets, with oil prices climbing to around $110 per barrel.
Despite sustained military pressure from both Israel and the United States, Iran continues to demonstrate its ability to launch deadly attacks. Overnight missile barrages killed four people, including three women in the West Bank and a foreign worker in central Israel. In total, six people have been killed in just two days of intensified strikes, underscoring Iran’s remaining military capabilities even after significant losses.
The Strait of Hormuz has also emerged as a critical point of concern. Iran is believed to have mined portions of the strategic waterway, raising fears of disruptions to global oil shipments. Efforts to assemble an international coalition to secure the passage have so far fallen short, prompting questions about whether the U.S. could consider direct military involvement in the region.
At the same time, Israel has intensified its campaign against Iran’s leadership, reportedly eliminating several high-ranking officials, including key figures tied to intelligence and internal security operations. These targeted strikes are aimed at destabilizing Iran’s command structure, though analysts say the long-term impact remains uncertain.
For more insight into how this escalation could reshape global energy markets—and the surprising internal decisions inside Iran’s leadership—listen to the full segment on The Ryan Gorman Show.