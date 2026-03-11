Florida Budget Blowup Could Send Lawmakers Into Overtime

Florida Legislature Facing Budget Gridlock
Florida’s legislative session is heading toward overtime as a major budget standoff between the Florida House and Senate threatens to derail the normal timeline in Tallahassee.
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch said the session’s scheduled end on Day 60 is unlikely to hold because lawmakers must still complete a mandatory three‑day "cooling off" period before passing a final budget. With negotiations stalled and billions separating the two chambers’ spending plans, the legislature appears to be headed toward additional work well beyond the deadline.
"It’s ending in the way a bad movie ends and the credits roll," Schorsch said during an appearance on The Ryan Gorman Show. "They’re definitely going to need overtime."
The Budget Dispute Behind the Delay
At the center of the disagreement is what lawmakers refer to as the "sprinkle list" — funding controlled by legislative leaders that can be directed toward specific projects.
The Senate’s proposed budget is roughly $1 billion larger than the House version, largely because Senate leaders want additional discretionary funding for priorities such as rural economic development and citrus industry support. House leadership, however, has resisted giving Senate President Ben Albritton additional funding authority, worried it could revive policy priorities the House has already rejected.
According to Schorsch, the dispute over those funds has widened the effective budget gap to about $2.6 billion.
Governor DeSantis Mostly on the Sidelines
Governor Ron DeSantis has played a smaller role in this year’s legislative negotiations than in past sessions. Several of his policy priorities — including an "AI Bill of Rights" proposal and changes to vaccine mandate rules — have stalled in the House.
Still, Schorsch suggested DeSantis could call lawmakers back for special sessions later this year to revisit unfinished issues, including property tax proposals, redistricting, and potential legislation surrounding artificial intelligence and data centers.
If that happens, lawmakers could be returning to Tallahassee multiple times during the summer — even in an election year.
Little Progress on Florida’s Cost‑of‑Living Crisis
Despite rising concerns from residents about affordability, Schorsch said the legislature has done little this session to address the state’s cost‑of‑living pressures.
In fact, he warned that some proposals under consideration — including certain Medicaid policy changes — could make it even harder for some Floridians to get by.
"Not only was nothing done," Schorsch said, "it probably is going to be even harder to get by in Florida in a year based on what’s happening this legislative session."
including why lawmakers might be preparing for a summer full of special sessions.