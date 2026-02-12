FBI Veteran: Is Guthrie Suspect an Expert or a Novice?

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues to raise more questions than answers — and even seasoned law enforcement veterans are calling the case unusual.

Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, former FBI Special Agent in Charge Rich Frankel offered a detailed analysis of newly released surveillance photos and video tied to the case. Frankel said investigators can extract more from the footage than many might realize. “You can tell his height… extrapolate probably his weight, his build,” Frankel explained. “You’re able to identify his gait to a degree.” He also noted visible facial hair, dark hair color, and other physical characteristics that help investigators build a preliminary profile.

But it’s the contradictions that stand out most. The suspect appeared masked and gloved — seemingly prepared — yet lacked a clear plan to disable a doorbell camera. “You have somebody who’s able to evade detection and capture for nine days,” Frankel said, referencing the extensive involvement of the FBI and local authorities. “But then can’t cover up a camera.” He also questioned the tactical setup of the holster seen in the footage, calling it inconsistent with someone professionally trained.