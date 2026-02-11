Property Tax Reform, DeSantis Priorities, 'Going Nowhere' In Tallahassee

Florida’s 60-day legislative session has reached its midpoint, and according to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, the most notable development so far is what hasn’t happened.
“We are at the official midpoint of the 60-day session,” Schorsch said on The Ryan Gorman Show, adding that longtime observers are surprised by how few bills have advanced. “Nothing is happening. And that’s the story out of Tallahassee.”
Unlike past sessions where lawmakers rushed early victories across the finish line, this year has lacked momentum. Several of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities — including property tax reform, an “AI Bill of Rights,” and new regulations surrounding data centers — have failed to gain traction. Budget negotiations haven’t meaningfully begun either, with Schorsch noting that the only visible movement so far has been budget leaders “squabbling with each other online.”
One of the most pressing issues for Floridians — property insurance — also appears stalled. Despite reporting last year highlighting how some insurance companies posted significant affiliate profits while claiming underwriting losses, Senate President Ben Albritton signaled the Legislature is unlikely to pursue additional transparency measures this session. “You would think that there’d be somebody who would sponsor some legislation,” Schorsch said, pointing to the widespread public frustration over soaring premiums. But for now, meaningful reform efforts appear sidelined.
Schorsch suggested the slowdown has less to do with disagreement with the governor and more to do with friction between the House and Senate. “The House literally wants nothing,” he explained, describing a dynamic where there’s no signature project driving negotiations. Without trust between the chambers, even routine legislative movement has stalled. “You need a willing partner here. And there just isn’t any trust between the House and the Senate at this point.”
Meanwhile, several agency heads appointed by DeSantis — including figures connected to the Hope Florida controversy — are awaiting Senate confirmation, adding another layer of political tension. Lawmakers are also technically operating while an immigration-related state of emergency remains in place, though legislation to reauthorize funding tied to that declaration has not advanced in the House.
There has been at least one notable development: the annual Department of Agriculture bill. An initially controversial provision that would have expanded Florida’s so-called “food libel” law — allowing agricultural companies to sue over product disparagement — was amended in committee to remove the contentious language. With that change, the farm bill is now moving forward.
As lawmakers head into a long weekend, the larger question is whether momentum will finally build in the second half of the session or whether this year will be remembered for its inertia. To hear the full breakdown — including what confirmations could become flashpoints and what might change behind closed doors — listen to the complete conversation on The Ryan Gorman Show podcast.