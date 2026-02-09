Is Casey DeSantis Considering a Run for Florida Governor?

Recent rumors were reignited following reports that the U.S. Department of Justice would not pursue charges related to the Hope Florida controversy, a program closely associated with the First Lady. Governor DeSantis has pushed back aggressively on coverage of the issue, accusing the media of unfairly targeting his wife. However, Taylor pointed out that concerns weren’t limited to journalists — members of Florida’s Republican Party also raised ethical questions that have yet to fully fade from public memory.

Taylor added that what may be most telling is Casey DeSantis’ apparent shift in public focus. With Hope Florida largely sidelined, the First Lady has taken on a new health-oriented role alongside the state surgeon general, signaling what Taylor described as a possible rebranding effort. That shift could suggest not an imminent gubernatorial bid, but a longer-term political future beyond 2026.

Despite her strong communication skills and popularity during past campaigns, Taylor believes the political headwinds are too strong for a successful run in the next governor’s race — particularly with former President Donald Trump’s early endorsement of Rep. Byron Donalds reshaping the field. “I think she’ll run for something at some point,” Taylor said, “I’m just not sure the 2026 governor’s race is it.”