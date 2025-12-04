Your DMV Data Is Being Sold – Florida Lawmaker Moves to Stop It

Many Floridians were shocked to learn the state has been quietly selling personal driver data—including names, addresses, birthdates, and license numbers—to private companies and even foreign-owned firms. In response, State Representative Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a Republican from Boca Raton, has introduced a bill to stop it.

“Most people have no idea this is happening,” Gorman said in a recent segment on The Ryan Gorman Show. Gossett-Seidman confirmed the same, noting, “There are many people in leadership right now up here in Tallahassee who had no idea that was going on.”