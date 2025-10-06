MacDill AFB Families Sue Housing Company Over Toxic Mold Concerns
Military families stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa have filed a sweeping lawsuit against the company managing the base's privatized housing, alleging exposure to toxic mold and unsafe living conditions. Investigative reporter Kylie McGivern of Tampa Bay 28 has been digging into the troubling claims, which she says are far from isolated incidents.
"What’s so shocking is that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about mold problems at MacDill," McGivern told The Ryan Gorman Show. The lawsuit names The Michaels Organization, which oversees Harbor Bay housing on base, and accuses the company of failing to adequately address dangerous mold growth in residential units.
McGivern entered several affected homes and described firsthand what she saw: flooring torn up to reveal mold underneath, HVAC units suspected of contamination, and personal belongings left on the curb marked with signs reading "toxic mold." According to the lawsuit, 39 families have signed on as plaintiffs, many citing unexplained health issues that prompted them to investigate potential environmental causes.
For military families, speaking out can come with risks, McGivern emphasized. "There is a lot of oversight, and they don’t come forward easily. They were desperate for help and to feel validated."
The base itself issued a measured response, stating it intends to hold The Michaels Organization to its 50-year lease agreement. Congressional concern is also ramping up: Rep. Gus Bilirakis has vowed to take the issue directly to the Secretary of Defense, while Rep. Kathy Castor had already flagged mold problems earlier this year in a letter to the housing provider.
So far, The Michaels Organization has declined to comment on the lawsuit directly, citing lack of formal receipt. Previously, the company offered only general statements about resident well-being, without addressing mold concerns specifically.
As investigations and legal actions unfold, the lawsuit could have broader implications for military housing nationwide. "It was very eye-opening to see that length of the lease," McGivern noted. "It raises more questions about privatized housing agreements on other bases."
