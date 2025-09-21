Video Shows Incredible Red, White, and Blue Wave At Charlie Kirk Memorial

Red, White, and Blue Wave of Signs Honors Charlie Kirk at Glendale Memorial
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – September 21, 2025 — Thousands gathered at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.
As attendees filled the stadium, a sea of signs rose into the air, creating what NewsNation White House Correspondent Kellie Meyer described on X as “a red, white and blue wave.” The visual tribute symbolized Kirk’s impact on his supporters and his legacy as a leader of the conservative youth movement.
The memorial service drew a high-profile lineup of speakers and guests. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to deliver remarks, alongside other senior administration officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Prominent conservative voices also plan to take the stage, among them Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller, and Sergio Gor. The program will feature patriotic performances by singers Lee Greenwood and Steve Amerson.