Rick Scott Talks Charlie Kirk, Open Carry, and Vaccine Freedom

Despite the tragedy, Scott said he plans to continue speaking at college campuses, although with increased security. "I think it's important that we have conversations... maybe they have a better idea," he noted, stressing the importance of engaging younger generations in political dialogue.

The senator also addressed broader concerns about online radicalization, which played a role in both Kirk's assassination and a recent Colorado school shooting. He condemned the "vile rhetoric" online and called for accountability from anyone promoting violence, stating, "Tell everybody what you believe, and then let people make a decision whether they ever want to do business with you again."

Scott also weighed in on several Florida-centric issues. On open carry, now legal in the state, he reaffirmed his strong support for the Second Amendment but urged responsible gun ownership. "We want everybody to be safe... we’re not doing it because we want people to act recklessly," he said, while defending legislative steps taken during his tenure as governor following the Parkland shooting.

On Florida's push against vaccine mandates and recent statements by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo opposing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Scott advocated for informed choice. "I believe you ought to give people information and let them make their own choices," he said, aligning with viewpoints that prioritize personal freedom over government mandates.