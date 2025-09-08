Trump’s Alleged Birthday Note to Epstein Released by House Committee

Trump has denied authoring the note, calling it a “fabrication” and “in poor taste.” Earlier this year, following The Wall Street Journal’s initial report on the note, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the outlet, its parent company, and Rupert Murdoch.

Democratic lawmakers say the release highlights the need for greater transparency around Trump’s past ties to Epstein and have requested additional documents from the estate.

The note’s publication renews public scrutiny over Epstein’s network and its connections to powerful figures, fueling calls for broader disclosures and independent investigations.