Florida's School Bus Camera Law Faces Scrutiny Over Fairness, Fines

The law uses cameras mounted on school buses to catch drivers who illegally pass when stop arms are deployed. But many recipients argued they had already passed the bus before the stop sign fully extended, raising questions about the fairness and timing of the violations. To make matters worse, several counties lacked any formal appeals process.

In Polk County, drivers faced an even steeper price: if they didn’t pay within 30 days, the ticket jumped from $225 to $329, and only then could it be contested in court. That policy, combined with mounting complaints, led counties like Miami-Dade and Polk to suspend their camera programs altogether. Meanwhile, Hillsborough County remains the only one in the state currently offering an appeals process—a safeguard that took nearly a year to implement.