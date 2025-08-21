Hillsborough Won’t Pause Pickleball Court Permits Amid Lawsuits

Pickleball vs. Peace and Quiet: Hillsborough County Residents Push Back

Pickleball may be America's fastest-growing sport, but in Hillsborough County, it's at the center of a growing controversy. Once hailed as a community-friendly amenity, pickleball is now generating backlash from homeowners frustrated by the constant "pop, pop, pop" echoing from nearby courts.

During a recent Hillsborough County Commission meeting, Commissioner Josh Wostal raised concerns about the impact of noise from new pickleball courts, especially those built close to residential areas. While a pause on permitting new courts within 250 feet of homes was considered, the county ultimately opted to continue with construction plans while initiating a deeper review into the issue.

"What was once an amenity is now ruining people's quality of life," explained Tampa Bay Business Journal real estate editor Ashley Kritzer during a segment on The Ryan Gorman Show. She noted that lawsuits across Florida—many involving HOAs—are piling up as more tennis courts are converted into multiple pickleball courts, increasing density and noise.