VIDEO: Giovanni Pelletier's Last Moments Shown On Surveillance Footage

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells held a press conference to update the public on the investigation into the tragic death of 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier, whose body was discovered in a pond near I-75 on August 8. While the cause of death remains undetermined, Sheriff Wells walked through a detailed timeline and unveiled surveillance footage showing what appear to be the teen's final moments.

Sheriff Wells began by extending condolences to Pelletier's mother, Bridget, and the family. He then outlined the events leading up to Giovanni's disappearance. On July 31, Pelletier was picked up in Charlotte County by his cousin Latrell Hearn, accompanied by cousins Jalen Washington and Zachary Cummings, who was driving a white Malibu. During the ride, the group smoked marijuana, which reportedly caused Giovanni to panic. "Giovanni starts tripping," Latrell later told detectives. "He was saying things like 'I am a demon' and 'I will wreck this car.'"

According to Sheriff Wells, Giovanni asked to stop and use the bathroom along River Road before the group continued driving north on I-75. At 1:55 a.m., Giovanni texted his mother, "Help," followed a minute later by another message reading "Me." Not long after, he exited the moving vehicle in Manatee County, near State Road 70. His backpack and phone were later found abandoned at an entrance ramp.