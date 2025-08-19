Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska Kicks Off Fragile Ukraine Peace Talks
The much-anticipated Alaska summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin offered few immediate breakthroughs but marked a notable shift in diplomacy surrounding the war in Ukraine. According to Lester Munson, senior fellow at the National Security Institute, the meeting set the stage for a broader negotiation process that continued with a follow-up at the White House involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.
"We didn’t see any movement toward a ceasefire," Munson told The Ryan Gorman Show. "But it began a conversation." While many global leaders continue to distance themselves from Putin, Trump’s showman-like reception in Alaska aimed to re-engage Russia in hopes of brokering a longer-term deal.
Two major sticking points could determine whether these talks succeed. First, there is disagreement over security guarantees for Ukraine. While Trump proposed that Europe serve as the first line of defense with U.S. support, his special envoy Steve Witkoff suggested a NATO-like mutual defense arrangement—a proposal Russia has since rejected. "The devil’s going to be in the details," Munson explained, recalling past failed agreements that lacked enforcement power.
Second, territorial claims remain unresolved. Putin continues to push for full control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine—a demand complicated by Ukraine’s strong military presence in that area. "Putin has to look like he’s getting a win," said Munson, noting that any peace deal will have to give Russia a face-saving outcome while preserving Ukraine’s security with help from the West.
Adding to the complexity, plans for a three-way summit shifted unexpectedly, with Putin and Zelensky now expected to meet bilaterally before involving Trump. Munson likened the idea to trying to get Israeli and Iranian leaders in the same room without mediation, calling the new approach "a little bit of a diplomatic hacky sack."
