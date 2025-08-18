What Trump Got—and Didn't Get—from Putin Summit

Trump-Putin Summit: Leland Vittert Unpacks High-Stakes Diplomacy and Unanswered Questions
Appearing on The Ryan Gorman Show, NewsNation Chief Washington Anchor Leland Vittert offered his sharp analysis of the recent summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that while much of the meeting was headline-worthy, its long-term implications remain uncertain.
"We don't know," Vittert said candidly. "Donald Trump is going to be judged not by whether there is a deal, but by what the deal is. And what that deal looks like really matters." With Trump angling for a ceasefire in Ukraine and pushing for a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vittert noted that neither goal was met—at least not yet.
Putin, by contrast, appeared to walk away with several wins. "He wanted to avoid a ceasefire, sidestep any retaliatory measures Trump floated, and shift pressure back to Ukraine for concessions," Gorman pointed out. "Feels like he accomplished all of that."
Despite the red carpet optics—Trump clapping as Putin arrived and the two sharing a ride in the presidential limo—Vittert underscored a more powerful moment: the flyover of American B-2 bombers escorted by F-22s. "That was a pretty serious message," he said, reminding listeners that these are the same aircraft designed to penetrate advanced air defenses and once intended for nuclear delivery during the Cold War. "Putin probably admired that a little bit."
Looking ahead, Vittert suggested that Trump now faces increased pressure to demonstrate strength—possibly through harsher sanctions or additional military aid to Ukraine. The outcome of today’s Oval Office meeting with Zelensky, as well as high-level discussions involving European leaders, could reshape the geopolitical chessboard.
"It's a monumental day," Vittert concluded. "Not just for this conflict, but for the future of the free world."
