Manatee Migration Season is underway in South Florida and that means boaters will be sharing the water with more of the gentle giant mammals.

Rachel Shanker is the Conservation and Education Manager at FPL's Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach and she says a good idea is to have someone on your boat watching out for manatees.

"Posting a lookout is a fantastic way to keep an eye out for those manatees and what we call their 'footprints.' When they swim, they're kind of like doing the worm underwater and that big strong tail pushes the column of water up to the surface and creates these flat circles...these ripples."