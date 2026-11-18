Hall-of-Fame golfer Jack Nicklaus is getting high honors from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
The school gave him the 2026 Lead Medal during yesterday's American Free Enterprise Day. The North Palm Beach resident was moved by the award.
"Very nice. Very nice honor and you know Palm Beach Atlantic, being recognized in your own hometown is very special."
Nicklaus has won 18 majors, an all-time record for the most of all time. For comparison's sake, Tiger Woods has 15.
Golf content creator Grant Horvat was also honored, receiving PBAU's Companion Medal. The university alum has nearly 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.