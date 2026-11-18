A former clerk of court who's facing child sexual abuse charges shows up to watch his replacement swear in the new members of the Palm Beach County Commission.

Mike Caruso and his wife Tracy appeared at yesterday's commission meeting where newly elected Clerk of Court Yvette Drucker presided over the reorganization ceremonies.

Caruso had remained on the ballot, despite the serious allegations and was defeated by Drucker.

The Carusos never spoke at the meeting and were not addressed, before slipping out during a recess.

Among those sworn in were Democrat Katherine Waldron, who beat Republican Sara Baxter in the midterms. Baxter had been serving as county mayor and the commission later voted on Marci Woodward to take over that post.

Former School Board member Erica Whitfield was also sworn in to the District 2 seat after Gregg Weiss was termed out . He's running to be Mayor of West Palm Beach.