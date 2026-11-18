The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Florida is out with its annual Holiday Shopping Tips to keep you safe from potential scams.

The BBB's Director of Investigations Marc Simmons says to be very careful when you're not buying gifts in person.

"If you're going to shop online, use a credit card, not a debit card. It might be easier to get a refund. Research these websites that you're searching. Make sure they have 'https' secure in them."