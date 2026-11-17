Riviera Beach city leaders have approved $2 million in assistance for flood-damaged homes as families still recovering from the last flood prepare for more heavy rain.

Last night's emergency meeting came one day before the Palm Beach County area enters a three-day period with a Level 2 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall. The National Weather Service says saturated ground could make it easier for streets and low-lying areas to flood again.

The $2 million will be used as forgivable loans and grants to repair flood-damaged homes, as well as emergency shelter, hotel and motel vouchers and temporary housing for those impacted.