A Florida sheriff voices his frustration over continued misuse of e-bikes.
"Had he not been wearing a helmet and had he been hit just a little different, we'd be talking about a 14-year-old die in a fatality crash. That's how significant it was."
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek talking about a boy who was thrown 50-feet in a collision with a vehicle while he rode an electric bicycle that was more powerful than allowed by law.
"The limit's 750-watts. This was a 3,300-watt bicycle, or electric bike. And it was one that was the Moto-type."
E-Motos are sold for off-road and private property use, but the injured teen was riding on U.S. One Sunday when the sheriff says he crossed against a red light and was struck. Budensiek is threatening to start charging parents in cases like this.
"This is not the first time we at the Sheriff's Office have talked about e-bikes. We started with sign boards. We did workshops where we handed out pamphlets to the kids and the parents...and none of that has worked."
The teen in Sunday's crash was airlifted from the intersection of U.S. One at Goldenrod Road in Jensen Beach to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Sheriff Budensiek says he suffered 'catastrophic injuries' but is now in stable condition.