A former state legislator who once flipped a House seat in favor of the Democrats now has a new job.

Emily Gregory made national headlines last spring when she won a special election for a Florida House seat in the district that includes Mar-a-Lago and where President Trump won in 2024 by 9 points.

Earlier this month, the district went Republican again, when Gregory narrowly lost to her familiar political foe Jon Maples.

Now, she has been named Chief Deputy Tax Collector, according to Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon, another former Democrat State House member.

Gannon says Gregory brings to the office 'an accomplished background in public policy, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.'

She'll start her new job on November 30th.