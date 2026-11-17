CSAM charges against a former Florida university employee.

39-year-old Konstantin Kunyanskiy is charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, also known as 'CSAM.'

Homeland Security officials say he worked as a website developer for Florida Atlantic University at the time and was picked up last week at his Coral Springs home.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation which found Kunyanskiy was offering illegal material for download through a file-sharing network.

Those downloads allegedly contained explicit content involving minors being sexually abused and investigators say the suspect admitted to downloading, possessing and sharing the material for more than two years.