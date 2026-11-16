A Florida congressman says he's working on getting approval from the federal government to declare a major disaster for several counties after historic flooding earlier this month.
Republican Brian Mast says some of his constituents along the Treasure coast are still suffering from the damages caused by standing water.
"Governor DeSantis has asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration and I'm backing him up on that. (It) has not yet been approved, which means FEMA aid is not yet available."
In a Facebook post, Mast says he has gotten other members of Florida's Congressional delegation to sign a letter addressed to President Trump, asking him to allow the disaster declaration in order for those affected by the floods to have access to FEMA funding.