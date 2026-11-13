Palm Beach County Roadway Reopens Nearly 2 Weeks After Learjet Crash Creates A Crater

The Florida Department of Transportation says two lanes are open in both directions of Military Trail near Greenacres.

The roadway was shut down after the LearJet crash November 1st but last night FDOT announced that both directions of Military Trail between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Boulevard are now open after crews paved and striped the road and began sidewalk repairs. The outside lanes remain closed for now.

The agency adds to its Facebook post "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and their families."