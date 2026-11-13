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Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Meets With Fans At Palm Beach County Publix

By Joel Malkin
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate

Photo: Skip Bolen / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The man known as the 'Mayor of Flavortown' will be stopping at a South Florida Publix this weekend.

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri is promoting his new line of sauces and rubs. He'll be at the Publix along Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Food Network star will be meeting fans, taking photos and signing autographs, while providing shoppers the ability to browse his signature Flavortown products.

Fieri has a home in Palm Beach County. He lives part-time on Singer Island, after selling his Lake Worth Beach home last year

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